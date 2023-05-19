MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.86. 291,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,597. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

