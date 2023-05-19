Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 430,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,134. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

