MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HZO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,619. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

