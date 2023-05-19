Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 4.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.30. 611,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,919,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

