Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 10,577,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after buying an additional 775,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after buying an additional 2,414,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after buying an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

