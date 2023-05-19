Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

