Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Price Performance
NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.