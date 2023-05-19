Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $176.75. 219,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

