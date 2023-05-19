MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 469,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 318,930 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $25.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
MakeMyTrip Trading Down 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
