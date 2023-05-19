MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 469,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 318,930 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $25.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $78,844,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 62.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after acquiring an additional 850,671 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $15,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $10,328,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

