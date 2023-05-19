Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 415,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,067. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

