Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $134,803.20 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

