Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Sells $16,961.92 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CTO David Buonasera sold 1,559 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 1,661,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.