MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %
MTSI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 150,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.
