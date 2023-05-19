M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 748,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,150. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.