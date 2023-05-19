Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,914. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.