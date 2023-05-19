Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.08.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.77. 792,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,785. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

