Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.52. 1,181,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,647. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

