Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,930 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $70,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 408,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

