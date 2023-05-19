Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1,049.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,156 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $59,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 304,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,100. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

