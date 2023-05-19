Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AutoZone worth $54,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,640.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,565.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,498.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

