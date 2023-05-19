Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.68% of Valmont Industries worth $48,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.05 and its 200-day moving average is $316.35. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Stories

