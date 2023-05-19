Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 60,038 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.58% of Comfort Systems USA worth $65,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 74,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,953. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.57.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

