Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 57,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $76,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.96. 294,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

