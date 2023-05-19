Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $56,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,622. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.35.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

