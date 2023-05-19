Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $54.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $54,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lam Research Stock Performance
Lam Research stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.92. The company had a trading volume of 486,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,636. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $600.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.95.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
