Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $46.96 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,452 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $46,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after buying an additional 1,215,164 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $129,584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after buying an additional 1,038,577 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 591,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,146. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

