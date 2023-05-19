Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $46.93 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of RBC Bearings worth $46,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $224.34. 242,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.96. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

