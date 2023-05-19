Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Biogen worth $73,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 385,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,728,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $307.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,031. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

