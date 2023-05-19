Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $49,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAIA traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.38. 107,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,479. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.45 and a 200 day moving average of $255.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

