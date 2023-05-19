Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $145,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

