Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $63.77

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.77, but opened at $65.49. Logitech International shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 195,542 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

