LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Up 3.9 %

RAMP opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 192,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,426,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $1,753,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.