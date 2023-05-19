LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 705.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,619 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of LiveRamp worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

