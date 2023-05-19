Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 1,421,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

