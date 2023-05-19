Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.56.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
NYSE LAD traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $226.33. The stock had a trading volume of 432,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.40. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $4,579,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.