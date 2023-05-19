Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Hits $223.66

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $223.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,324,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,272,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00340983 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $220.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
