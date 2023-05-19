Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $836,059.71

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $121.02 million and approximately $836,059.71 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003313 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,194,335 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

