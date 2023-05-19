Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.67 on Monday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,823 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,987.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,999 shares of company stock worth $65,854. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

