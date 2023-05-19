LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

LNKB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million and a PE ratio of 18.25.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Koppenhaver purchased 102,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,934,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

