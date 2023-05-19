Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.16. 330,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.13 and its 200 day moving average is $339.58. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.