Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.1 %

LNC stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

