Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.20. 240,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,723. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.42.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

