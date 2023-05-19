Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LMNR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Up 2.1 %

Limoneira stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 116,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.