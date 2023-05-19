Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Limbach by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.