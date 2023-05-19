Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.31.

LSPD traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.08. 1,071,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,367. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.71. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$17.02 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

