Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Up 8.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 680,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 890,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
