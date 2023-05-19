Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Up 8.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 680,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 890,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

