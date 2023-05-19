Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

