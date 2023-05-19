Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
