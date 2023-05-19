Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.31.

A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,813. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.57.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.