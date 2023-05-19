Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

LSI opened at $131.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

