Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 1,240,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

