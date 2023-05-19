Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.96. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 199,971 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LXRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

