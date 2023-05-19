Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.96. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 199,971 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LXRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

